Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Hastings Highlands Township

Bancroft OPP have charged a driver with impaired following a report of a vehicle collision.

On July 29, 2023, shortly before 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle on its side with no injuries on Peterson Road in Hastings Highlands Township. The investigation resulted in the driver being arrested.

Erin Hughes, a 36-year-old from Hastings Highlands has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on August 22, 2023.