Local Mental Health Advocate Celebrates Over $100K Raised For Mental Health Services At OSMH

After seven successful online auctions and $114,000 donated to Mental Health Services at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH), Angie Green-Hill is excited to continue her support for the place she credits for saving her life.

Angie Green-Hill experienced a mental health crisis in 2016, leading her to receive care in OSMH’s Mental Health Services department and Day Program.

“Honestly, the Day Program [at OSMH] saved my life”, Green-Hill said. “They gave me the tools and stuff I needed to be a better person, mom, friend.”

Angie’s Auction takes place in May to acknowledge Mental Health Month. This year’s auction raised $16,000, including $2,000 in private donations. A cornhole tournament, one of Green-Hill’s favourite activities, also raised $4,000 to support Angie’s Auction.

The $20,000 raised this year allowed Angie’s Auction to officially surpass the $100,000 total giving landmark.

“I can’t stop now”, Green-Hill said. “Our community benefits from it, and that’s why I continue to do it.”

Angie Green-Hill recently had the opportunity to tour OSMH’s Mental Health department, her first visit since COVID-19 began, and see first-hand the difference she is making in the community.

Many improvements have been made through Green-Hill’s donations; including the purchase of new exercise bikes, comfortable dining chairs, iPads, recreational activities, and comfortable clothing for patients to wear.

“Angie’s donations have made our department more comfortable for the patients in need of our support”, said Brandon Lewicki, Program Manager of Mental Health Services at OSMH. “She has provided our healthcare professionals with essential tools to provide better care and provided our patients with essential tools to heal and recover.”

A newly renovated, bright, and spacious Group Room was made possible through Angie’s Auction. The room provides a therapeutic setting for group conversations and a welcoming environment for visitors to see their loved ones. Outside of the room, there is a plaque on the wall to dedicate the room to Angie Green-Hill’s generosity.

“Learning about other people and being in a group really helped me realize I wasn’t alone”, Green-Hill remembered. “I am just a mom who crashed, I didn’t know how to help myself.”

The donations made by Green-Hill have made a significant difference in the health and well-being of those seeking mental health treatment at OSMH. The new items have provided patients with comfort and activities to support them through recovery.

“I wish I could tell [Angie] the exact number of people that have benefitted from her donations”, said Trevor Wentzel, Recreational Therapist for OSMH’s Mental Health Services. “I would then multiply that number by four, because each person she has benefitted also has family members and friends that benefit from this support.”

Green-Hill’s impact could not have been possible without the support she receives from her family, friends, local businesses, and the generous auction participants. This year, Angie’s Auction also received sponsorships from ODAS Park, Orillia Cornhole Club, McLean & Dickey, Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC, Chantel Coward & Associates, Maximum Mobility, Workplace Medical Group, Lake Country Corvette Club, ODAS PARK PICKLEBALL CLUB, Sunshine Carpet and Flooring, and Cropcircle Cornhole

After another successful auction and having the ability to see the impact of her donation, Angie Green-Hill shows no signs of stopping her support for OSMH.

“I’m really proud of this”, Green-Hill told OSMH staff. “Seeing the impact makes me want to do this even more.”

