Two People From Orillia Face Robbery Charges

The Orillia OPP charged two individuals that attempted to acquire a male’s vehicle without his consent.

On July 29, 2023, shortly after 12:00 a.m., officers from Orillia OPP were called to 24 Mississaga Street East in the City of Orillia for reports of a male party who was potentially stabbed and then fled the scene. Orillia OPP officers were able to identify the victim and entered into a robbery investigation. Two individuals were identified as the accused parties involved in the attempted robbery that left a male with several injuries. Orillia OPP along with OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), Orillia OPP Community Mobilization Unit (CMU) Bicycle Unit, Orillia OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Central Region OPP Canine Unit have since located, arrested and charged the individuals.

As a result; Jobi Greer, 29 year-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Fail to comply with Probation Order

Forcible Confinement

Assault

Robbery with Violence, and;

Paul Hart-Payne, 30 year-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm – 2 Counts

Fail to comply with probation order

Forcible confinement

Robbery using firearm

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on July 31, 2023.