Wanted Male Arrested After Incident In Port Hope

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a Port Hope Police Service officer shot a firearm at a pickup truck with a 30-year-old man inside yesterday afternoon.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 5 p.m. on July 30, 2023, the officer shot at the pickup truck, allegedly stolen by the man, outside the McDonald’s on Rose Glen Road.

The officer was struck by ricochet and taken to hospital.

The man in the pickup truck fled the scene. The man was located and arrested this morning.

One subject official and one witness official have been designated at this time. Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.