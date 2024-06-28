Travelling For Canada Day Or U.S. Independence Day? The CBSA Gives Tips For A Smoother Trip

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers of what to expect when crossing the border for the upcoming Canada Day and U.S. Independence Day holidays.

Every day, the CBSA works hard to protect Canadians, support the economy and ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across our borders. In 2023, we welcomed over 86M travellers and intercepted more than 72,200 kg of prohibited drugs, cannabis, narcotics, and chemicals, representing an increase of close to 30% from 2022.

The CBSA dedicates significant efforts to planning and preparing for peak periods, including long weekends and summer months. CBSA monitors traveller volumes and plan to minimize border wait times at land ports of entry and at international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Here are some tips to help you plan for your trip:

Before you travel, plan ahead

Check border wait times and expect delays . Early mornings are the best time to cross the border to avoid wait times The Mondays after holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest. Consider an alternative port of entry with shorter wait times or less traffic. Check the port of entry’s hours of operation on the official CBSA Directory of Offices and Services If you are using a GPS application (such as Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze) to direct you to a port of entry, consider checking different navigation options (such as fastest and shortest routes) to determine the preferred route of travel.

. Have your travel documents handy. Speed up processing times by always coming prepared with your travel documents.

Speed up processing times by always coming prepared with your travel documents. Travelling with children? When travelling with a child who is not your own or for whom you don’t have full legal custody , we recommend you have a consent letter from the parent or legal guardian authorizing you to travel with the child. CBSA is always watching for missing children, and in the absence of the letter, officers may ask additional questions.

travelling with a child we recommend you have a consent letter from the parent or legal guardian authorizing you to travel with the child. CBSA is always watching for missing children, and in the absence of the letter, officers may ask additional questions. Flying into Canada ? Use Advance Declaration and make your customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of your arrival into Canada at participating airports.

and make your customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of your arrival into at participating airports. Entering Canada by boat? You must report to the CBSA without delay. Review reporting requirements for private boaters before making travel plans.

At the border, be prepared to declare



Declare everything you have with you upon entry into Canada. If arriving by land, you are responsible for everything inside your vehicle. If you are the operator of a boat entering Canadian waters with the intent to disembark, you are responsible for reporting your goods on board.

Are you bringing any of the following into Canada?

Restricted and prohibited goods

Make sure you review the necessary information before attempting to bring certain items into Canada. If not, you risk having your goods seized or facing fines and/or prosecution.

Firearms: Leave them at home. You are encouraged not to travel with firearms . If you choose to do so, be sure to check the rules on importing firearms.

You are encouraged not to travel with . If you choose to do so, be sure to check the rules on importing firearms. Weapons: Other restricted and prohibited goods include pepper spray, switchblades, and butterfly knives.

Other restricted and prohibited goods include pepper spray, switchblades, and butterfly knives. Narcotics : Narcotics such as cocaine and heroin, are illegal in Canada . If you are found to be in possession of illegal drugs (on your person, in your vehicle, or in your luggage) you will be arrested and may be charged. The drugs will be seized.

: Narcotics such as cocaine and heroin, are illegal in . If you are found to be in possession of illegal drugs (on your person, in your vehicle, or in your luggage) you will be arrested and may be charged. The drugs will be seized. Cannabis: Don’t bring it in. Don’t take it out. While cannabis is legal in Canada , bringing it across the border in any form, including oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution. A medical prescription from a doctor does not count as Health Canada authorization.

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer. The best way to save time is to be open and honest with the CBSA officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, don’t hesitate to ask.

For more information, visit the CBSA Website or call them at 1-800-461-9999.