Located – OPP Request Assistance In Locating Missing Orillia Woman

Brittany has been located safe. The OPP would like to thank the public for their continued assistance in these matters.

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the assistance of the public in locating an Orillia woman, last seen on June 27, 2024.

On June 29, 2024, Brittany 33 years old, was reported missing to police. She was last scene on June 27, 2024, at approximately 10:30 am on foot in the Laclie/Goldie Drive area. She is described as 5’5″‘, 180 lb, with red hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, greyish black sweatpants with stars on them a black backpack and a cross body fanny pack.

Anyone with information related to Brittany’s location are asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 888-310-1122.