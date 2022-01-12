Transport Truck Driver From Minden Charged With Impaired Driving

The Dufferin OPP charged a driver operating a transport truck with impaired operation as a result of a traffic stop.

On January 11, 2022, at 2:20 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting general patrol in the area of Riddell Road in the Town of Orangeville.

The officer observed a Highway Traffic Act offence involving a transport truck and initiated a traffic stop.

The officer was led into an impaired operation investigation and it was also determined the driver had a suspended driver’s licence.

As a result of the investigation, Marcus Berger, 40-year-old, from Minden has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in March of 2022, to answer to the charges. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.