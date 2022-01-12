Rob Collins Out , Larry Brassard In As Interim Fire Chief For Huntsville/Lake Of Bays

The Town would like to announce the appointment of the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire department’s Interim Fire Chief Larry Brassard. Chief Brassard has a proven track record for leading fire and emergency services throughout his career.

Most recently, Chief Brassard held a senior role with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office in Fire Investigation services. Due to a recent departure of the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Chief, the placement of an interim Fire Chief was necessary.

Chief Brassard looks forward to taking on this interim role, “I look forward to meeting and working with Fire department staff and volunteers to continue to offer the excellent services Huntsville and Lake of Bays residents have come to rely on within their communities.

Huntsville’s Chief Administrative Officer, Denise Corry stated, “I am looking forward to working with Chief Brassard and want to thank him for stepping into the interim role to provide his services. This will allow us the necessary time to seek a permanent Fire Chief to continue to lead the Huntsville/Lake Of Bays Fire departments for years to come. Mr. Brassard will be supported by an amazing team in our fire service and I anticipate the transition will be seamless.”

Fire Chief Larry Brassard can be reached by email or on the Town website at www.huntsville.ca.

Former Chief Rob Collins took over the job in late 2020 from Steve Hernen. The reason for Collins departure was not released.