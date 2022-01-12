Enjoy Snowshoeing, Cross-Country Skiing, Skating And Walking Paths In Muskoka Lakes

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is pleased to announce that it will once again be providing winter activity facilities this winter, including snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, skating and walking paths.

These initiatives are in recognition that visitors, second home owners and year round residents all enjoy the natural beauty of the Muskoka Lakes.

“We are excited to leverage our outdoor assets in an effort to encourage people to get outside in a Covid-19 safe manner, and support local business while doing so.” said Mayor Harding.

The Township will provide walking paths at Hanna Park and the Bala Sports Park. Snowshoeing will be available at Huckleberry Rock Lookout, Hazelwood Trail, Fish Hatchery Trail and Hardy Lake Trails. Cross-country skiing is available at the Milford Manor Golf Course in Milford Bay.

Additionally, the Township has added decorative lighting across the area to help beautify streetscapes in downtown areas to make them an appealing place during the dark winter season.

“We are happy to complement existing decorating efforts from local community groups and businesses with the decorative lighting.” says Mayor Harding.

A full list of Township winter activities and locations can be found by visiting www.muskokalakes.ca/winterfun.