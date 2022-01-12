Dempster’s Reveals Most Surprising Bagel Preferences In Time For National Bagel Day

In time for National Bagel Day (January 15), Dempster’s has tasked Canadian bagel connoisseurs to reveal the truth about their diverse preferences around all thing’s bagels. Cream cheese or jam? Bay-gel or Bah-gel? A national survey* commissioned by the brand uncovered that half (47 per cent) of these Canadians feel strongly about the way they enjoy their bagels. Which begs the question…What are the other half (53 per cent) of them thinking? The survey revealed that, ultimately, diversity is at the heart of Canada’s love of bagels, and Dempster’s own diverse Signature Bagel lineup continues to meet the needs of bagel lovers everywhere.

Despite the diversity in preferences, the survey uncovered no shortage of strong opinions. The Great Bagel Debate has gone beyond flavours and toppings to pronunciation! Potato, pot-ah-to, tomato, tom-ah-to, bay-gel or bah-gel? It turns out, the vast majority (83 per cent) of bagel enthusiasts pronounce bagel as BAY-gel, rather than BAH-gel.

When it comes to toppings, this group of Canadians enjoy an array of different combinations and flavours. The favourite topping of a whopping 73 per cent is (drumroll, please) cream cheese. Butter follows in a close second at 69 per cent and cheddar cheese takes third place at 59 per cent. In addition to these tried-and-true toppings, it turns out that pizza is not the only food Canadians like to put some wacky toppings on, with other contenders including mustard (18 per cent), guacamole (18 per cent), pickles (15 per cent) and even pesto (10 per cent).

Whether a bagel traditionalist or a bagel maverick, Dempster’s Signature Bagel lineup is there for Canadians no matter what (or when) they are craving a bagel. That’s right, many (36 per cent) may love their bagels anytime, but when asked to choose a specific certain time of the day, mornings are the winner, with 65 per cent seeing bagels as a breakfast-only meal. This also begs the question – sweet or savoury? When asked to decide, it turns out a majority (53 per cent) choose savory bagels over those that are either sweet (16 percent) or both (31%). There’s no doubt about it: choice is everything, and with the array of savoury options such as Parmesan Garlic & Herb Flavour and sweet options like Maple French Toast Flavour, Dempster’s Signature Bagels lineup meets Canadian’s diverse bagel needs whenever they crave it most.

Dempster’s Signature Bagels (including the new Signature Brioche Bagel) offer a unique and satisfying twist on this contested Canadian favourite. The mouthwatering lineup boasts six craveable flavours, including:

*New* Brioche Bagel: Made with real eggs and butter and inspired by French tradition, they have an irresistibly sweet, buttery finish and are crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside.

Made with real eggs and butter and inspired by French tradition, they have an irresistibly sweet, buttery finish and are crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. Four Cheese : the savoury flavours of real cheese with a premium blend of parmesan, asiago, cheddar and mozzarella take a classic bagel into a new age.

: the savoury flavours of cheese with a premium blend of parmesan, asiago, cheddar and mozzarella take a classic bagel into a new age. Parmesan Garlic & Herb Flavour: made with delicious parmesan flavour and garlic, baked with real herbs for a truly savoury bagel.

made with delicious parmesan flavour and garlic, baked with real herbs for a truly savoury bagel. Blueberry Flavour: enjoy the great taste of blueberries, no matter the time of year! Made with the sweet and delicious blueberry flavour Canadians crave.

enjoy the great taste of blueberries, no matter the time of year! Made with the sweet and delicious blueberry flavour Canadians crave. Maple French Toast Flavour: truly Canadian, the taste of maple syrup comes to life with warm cinnamon flavour in every bite.

Available at most grocery retailers across Canada, Dempster’s invites Canadians to celebrate National Bagel Day by trying a variety of flavours and sharing their unique preferences and delicious bagel experiences on social with hashtags #GreatBagelDebate #BagelDay2022 #WhatsYourSignature #MadebyCanada** and tagging @dempstersbakery.