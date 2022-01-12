OPP Seeking Assistance To Locate Missing Man In Penetanguishene

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are seeking the assistance of the public to locate a missing male last observed in Penetanguishene on December 21, 2021.

The person to locate is Andrew Robert Flood 31 years of Barrie described as being male white, 178 cm tall, 75 kg in weight, thin build, short brown hair, brown eyes, fair complexion, tattoos on both hands.

He was reported missing on January 10, 2022 by family and is known to have contacts in the Barrie, St. Thomas and Sault Ste.Marie areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca