HTC Presents ‘HTC Selfie Scavenger Hunt’

Get ready for some snappy photo fun! The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) are excited to announce the very first ever HTC Selfie Scavenger Hunt.

Get those phones and cameras ready for some fun photo ops! Register yourself or your whole family as a team for the HTC Selfie Scavenger Hunt. From January 28th-30th, take the weekend and get some fun photos either at home or in the beautiful Muskoka outdoors. Snap your shots from the HTC selfie list, submit your photos and you could win fantastic prizes.

Organizer Una Pape says this is a great opportunity to support the local arts while also engaging in a different form of entertainment when events are minimal.

“With indoor events restricted in times like this, we have to think outside the box. We wanted to make an engaging experience where anyone could participate. This is a chance for everyone to be creative, have fun and stay safe while doing it!”

The HTC Selfie Scavenger Hunt takes place Friday January 28th-30th. You can register online at https://wwww.huntsvilletheatre.org until January 27th. Registration is $25 ($15 for current HTC members). Your registration gives you access to the scavenger hunt and one HTC membership! Participants will receive the HTC Selfie Scavenger Hunt list when the event beings on January 28th. For more information, please email SelfieHTC@gmail.com.