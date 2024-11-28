Traffic Stop On Hwy. 69 In Archipelago Township Leads To Drug Charges For Two People

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two people with drug related offences after a traffic stop on Highway 69 in Archipelago Township.

On November 9, 2024, at approximately 10:30 p.m. officers stopped the vehicle for stunt driving. The vehicle fled from police and was later located in the Town of Parry Sound. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating over $36,000 of Canadian currency and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $11,000.

Nathaneel Pearson, 27-years-old from Toronto was arrested and charged with:

Operation while prohibited – three counts

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from peace officer

Possession of schedule 1 substance – cocaine

Possession of schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

Driving while under suspension – two counts

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Use plates not authorized for vehicle

Quiara Joseph, 24-years-old from Hamilton was arrested and charged with:

Flight from peace officer

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

The accused persons were held for bail and will be returning before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 5, 2024.