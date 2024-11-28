Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired And On An Outstanding Warrant

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently initiated the Festive R.I.D.E. Campaign aimed at combating alcohol and drug-impaired driving, and within the first week, the City of Kawartha Lakes has already undergone four separate arrests related to impaired driving offenses.

November 20, 2024 – At approximately 3:30 p.m., police received a traffic complaint for an impaired driver in the Bobcaygeon area. Officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Robert Carlton, 58 years of age, of Fenelon Falls was charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80+)

November 21, 2024 – At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle in a ditch on Sturgeon Road, located in Emily Township. Upon arrival, the driver had fled the scene. A K9 unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) were deployed to assist in locating the individual. At approximately 1:00 a.m., the driver was located on Tracey’s Hill Road and arrested.

Andrew Dunn, 33 year old from Peterborough was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80+)

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Insecure Load

Fail to Remain

November 23, 2024 – At approximately 4:40 p.m., while conducting routine patrols in Bobcaygeon, an officer received an alert from the automatic license plate reader (ALPR) system and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was arrested on the strength of an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, the officer entered into an impaired driving investigation.

Wesley Smith, 39 year old from from Bracebridge was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80+)

Novice Driver – BAC Above Zero

Drive Motor Vehicle – No Valid Permit

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor

Later that evening, around 10:00 p.m., officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. program on Ski Hill Road in Emily Township when a vehicle entered the program and an impaired driving investigation commenced. The driver was arrested and charged.

Joshua Hall, 38 years old from Pontypool was charge with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80+)

All individuals arrested were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay. In accordance with impaired driving laws, each individual’s driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

These incidents bring the total number of impaired driving arrests in the City of Kawartha Lakes to over 100 this year.

The OPP remains dedicated to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from the road through both enforcement and public education. If you suspect a driver is impaired, please call 9-1-1. By doing so, you could help prevent a tragic accident and potentially save a life. The OPP encourages all motorists to plan ahead: designate a driver, use a taxi, take public transit, or stay overnight. Even small amounts of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound judgments while driving.