Town Of Bracebridge Ready For Winter Maintenance

The Town of Bracebridge’s Public Works team is ready for the winter months ahead. Crews work diligently to ensure municipal roads, sidewalks, walkways and parking lots remain safe for motorists and pedestrians, in accordance with the O. Reg. 366/18: Minimum Maintenance Standards for Municipal Highways. Public Works is responsible for winter road patrol, snow plowing, sanding and salting, sidewalk maintenance and snow removal.

Do your part to be prepared for the winter months ahead for the safety of yourself and others:

Clear sidewalks and walkways of ice, snow, and slush promptly after a winter weather event;

Keep road allowances clear of obstructions such as fencing, gardens, seasonal decorations, and personal items like hockey and basketball nets, to keep paths clear for snow plows:

Ensure there are no vehicles parked on the road between 2 and 6 a.m. On-street parking is prohibited during that time until April 15, 2025;

Clear drains, sewers and downspouts of excess ice and snow to ensure proper drainage;

Have a 72-hour emergency kit ready in the event of an emergency. The content of your kit should be able to support you and your family for at least three days;

Keep an eye on children and choose play areas away from roads, water, fences and the end of driveways; and

Be a good neighbour. Check in on seniors and vulnerable members of the community to ensure they are warm and safe.

Town of Bracebridge crews are responsible for maintaining approximately 322 km of District and municipal roads and 60 km of sidewalks. Patience is appreciated during winter weather events to ensure crews can safely and efficiently clear roads and sidewalks. If you have a question about the maintenance of a particular road, make sure to connect with the right department.

To learn more about winter road maintenance and operations, visit bracebridge.ca/winteroperations.

To learn more about preparing a 72-hour emergency kit, visit bracebridge.ca/emergencypreparedness.