Multi-Day Lake Effect Snow Squall Event To Begin Thursday Evening

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel is expected to be extremely hazardous due to reduced visibility. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Road closures are possible, especially over areas that receive multiple lake effect bands.

As is common with lake effect snow, snowfall amounts will be highly variable. Some areas may receive well in excess of 50 cm by Sunday.

Latest analysis indicates that a very intense band of lake effect snow will affect portions of the area during the day Friday. This band may extend well inland towards Haliburton and produce high snowfall rates. The band should shift south of the regions Friday night but is expected to move back north into the area on Saturday.

Lake effect snow off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay is forecast to strengthen this evening into Friday morning and will persist until Sunday morning.

Isolated power outages due to the expected heavy wet nature of the snow.

Very poor visibility in bursts of heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Snow squall watch continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Current details:

Lake effect snow squalls possible beginning this evening.

Hazards:

Locally heavy snowfall with accumulations up to 15 cm by Friday night.

Poor visibility in bursts of heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Timing:

Beginning this evening and ending Friday afternoon.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay is forecast to strengthen this evening and tonight, but should shift south of the region Friday afternoon. Snowfall amounts may reach 15 cm for the area, although confidence is low.

Latest indications suggests that the heaviest snowfall will remain south of the region towards Parry Sound where snow squall warnings are in effect.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.