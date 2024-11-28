Have Your Say In Establishing Local Policing Priorities In Orillia

Orillia Council would like to hear from residents regarding policing priorities as part of the development of the Ontario Provincial Police’s Local Action Plan.

“Orillia City Council is committed to fostering a welcoming and safe community and your input plays a crucial role in shaping local policing priorities,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We encourage all residents to share their top three local policing priorities with us so we can present the Couchiching OPP Detachment Board with the community’s collective vision for policing and ensure that the issues most important to Orillians are addressed.”

Residents can have their say by contacting Mayor and Council Members using the email policingpriorities@orillia.ca, or by mailing in or dropping off correspondence at the Orillia City Centre, 50 Andrew St. S., Orillia, Ont., L3V 7T5. A drop box is available outside the main entrance.

The deadline to provide input is Dec. 31, 2024. Responses from residents will be provided for Council’s consideration at the Jan. 13, 2025 Council meeting. Residents’ input will help inform Council’s response to provide the top three strategic priorities that the City of Orillia would like the Couchiching OPP Detachment Board to address in their Local Action Plan 2025 consultations with the OPP.

Alternatively, residents may also contact their Ward Councillors or Mayor McIsaac’s office directly to provide their priorities in writing at the following:

Mayor Don McIsaac Email: dmcisaac@orillia.ca Ward 1 Councillor David Campbell Email: dcampbell@orillia.ca Ward 1 Councillor Whitney Smith Email: wsmith@orillia.ca Ward 2 Councillor Ralph Cipolla Email: rcipolla@orillia.ca Ward 2 Councillor Luke Leatherdale Email: lleatherdale@orillia.ca Ward 3 Councillor Jeff Czetwerzuk Email: jczetwerzuk@orillia.ca Ward 3 Councillor Jay Fallis Email: jfallis@orillia.ca Ward 4 Councillor Janet-Lynne Durnford Email: jdurnford@orillia.ca Ward 4 Councillor Tim Lauer Email: tlauer@orillia.ca

Residents who require assistance in providing their comments are encouraged to contact the Mayor’s Office directly at 705-326-1177.

Effective April 1, 2024, the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019 (CSPA, 2019) in Ontario replaced the Police Services Act from 1990. As a result, the Orillia Police Services Board was dissolved and the Couchiching OPP Detachment Board was established. The Couchiching OPP Detachment Board jointly serves the City of Orillia and Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara, and Severn.