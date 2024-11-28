OSMH Surgical Program Garners International Recognition

The surgical program at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is garnering international recognition as co-recipients of a prestigious honour recognizing surgical quality of care.

The American College of Surgeons (ACS), based out of Chicago, has named 77 hospitals as recipients of their NSQIP (National Surgical Quality Improvement Program) for achieving meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2023.

One of 13 Canadian hospitals on the list, OSMH is sharing the spotlight with surgical programs at hospitals such as;

Prince of Wales Hospital, Sydney, Australia Taipei Medical University Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre, Los Angeles, California Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City, New York Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, Bethesda, Maryland

Click here for a full list of recipients.

As a participant in ACS NSQIP, OSMH is required to track the outcomes of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures and collect data that assesses patient safety and can be used to direct improvement in the quality of surgical care.

“This recognition of OSMH’s Meritorious Status from NSQIP is a testament to the incredible work our surgical program has been doing over the last few years,” said Dr. Joshua Greenberg, GI Surgical Oncologist and OSMH NSQIP Surgeon Champion.

“Together, we have worked to expand the spectrum and complexity of the cancer operations we perform, increase the volume of orthopaedic procedures our community has access to, and continue to provide excellent obstetrical, ENT and ophthalmologic care to our catchment area, and we have managed to accomplish all of this while maintaining an exemplary quality of patient care, earning us NSQIP Meritorious Status and a place in the top 10% of all international hospitals actively participating in surgical quality improvement. This really does represent a very exciting time for surgery here at OSMH.”

A total of 609 hospitals were eligible based on 3 years of continuous participation, with 77 awarded meritorious recognition.

“Continuous quality improvement is something we work towards every day, and we’re proud to be recognized by the American College of Surgeons alongside some of the leading hospitals in the world,” said Laura Ferris, OSMH Director of Surgical Services.

“We commend all ACS NSQIP-participating hospitals because they have committed to using high-quality data to improve the surgical care of their patients. OSMH has gone a step further — not only do they use the data effectively, they also have the results to prove they are achieving optimal patient outcomes,” said Clifford Y. Ko, MD, MS, MSHS, FACS, FASCRS, Director of the ACS Division of Research and Optimal Patient Care.