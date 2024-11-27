Huntsville Honours Nominees Of 2024 Community Recognition Public Benefit Partners Program

Last night, Council came together with members of the community to recognize the valuable contributions local citizens and grassroots organizations make to the quality of life in the community. At its November 25 meeting, Council honoured this year’s nominees to the Town’s newly expanded Community Recognition Public Benefit Partners Program (Partners Program). Each nominee was presented with a certificate of recognition from Mayor and Council and will be featured throughout 2025 in a marketing series designed specifically for the Partners Program.

“On behalf of Council, I would like to thank our nominees for the time each and every one of them has put into making Huntsville a better place to live, work, and play. To those who took the time to recognize the valuable contributions of these organizations and individuals, we are grateful to you for taking this proactive role in our community. It is not one thing that makes this Town great, but the many things that individuals and organizations do for our community – and without looking for recognition,” says Mayor Nancy Alcock. “I am so glad we have the opportunity to recognize this work each year with our Partners Program.”

The Partners Program was established in 2022 to celebrate not-for-profit and grassroots community groups and organizations that, through their actions, benefit the community of Huntsville. It was expanded in 2023 to recognize the hard working and dedicated individuals within the community providing valuable contributions for public benefit, either through these community organizations or on their own.

The program is open to any not-for-profit, grassroots community organization, or individual, including volunteers, business owners, local residents, former residents, or non-residents who provide a direct community benefit to Huntsville. Nominations can be for actions big or small, provided they contribute in some way to enhancing the quality of life or image of the Town and its residents.

Nominations are welcome year-round, with those received by October 30 celebrated throughout the following year. For more on the nomination process, visit huntsville.ca.