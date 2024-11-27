Stay on Schedule This Holiday Season: Waste Collection Updates

The District’s curbside collection schedule will temporarily shift over the holiday season. There will be no curbside collection on Christmas Day (Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024) or New Year’s Day (Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025). For the weeks of Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 collection will move one day later for residents whose regular pickup days are Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

Wednesday collections will shift to Thursday.

Thursday collections will shift to Friday.

Friday collections will move to Saturday.

Schedules on the District website and the Muskoka Recycles app have been updated to reflect these changes. Regular curbside collection will resume on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

Give Your Tree a Second Life

Real Christmas trees will be collected in urban areas during the weeks of Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, 2025. Set your tree at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday for collection any time during that week. Trees will be composted into nutrient-rich material, but they must be free of decorations, lights, and tinsel.

Residents in rural areas can drop off real Christmas trees at any transfer station for free in January and February. Check the collection calendar online or in the app for details.

Winter Hours and Facility Closures

All Muskoka waste facilities are now operating on winter hours. Please plan your trips accordingly. Facilities will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

For more information about holiday waste management, visit www.muskoka.on.ca/waste-management or download the Muskoka Recycles app to customize your collection schedule.