Township Of Lake Of Bays Continues Official Plan Review And Public Engagement

The Township of Lake of Bays is continuing the process of reviewing and updating its Official Plan. An Official Plan outlines the Township’s policies regarding land use and development, ensuring that it reflects the community’s specific needs and aligns with current provincial policies. The review process aims to gather input from residents and stakeholders to shape the future of land use planning in the area.

Staff and consultants have wrapped up Phase One of the project, and are well underway to completing Phase Two, the Background Research phase. As part of Phase Two of the project, initial public engagement activities will include a public information session, stakeholder focus groups, a presentation to Council, and the release of key discussion papers for the public to review and provide comment on.

Discussion Papers for Public Review

Discussion Papers have been published for public review and comment, focusing on Climate Change Adaptation & Mitigation, Managing Future Growth, Shoreline Development, and Protecting the Natural Environment. Interested parties are encouraged to review the discussion papers on the Township’s website at lakeofbays.on.ca/OfficialPlan.

Public Information Session

A virtual Public Information Session will be held introducing the project, sharing preliminary background research results, and providing an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and provide input for the Township’s new Official Plan.

Date: January 29, 2025

Time: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Online via Zoom (visit lakeofbays.on.ca/OfficialPlan for the participation link)

Presentation to Council

Following the Public Information Session, a presentation to Council will take place at a regularly scheduled Council (Planning Matters) Meeting to present the results of the preliminary background research and key themes emerging from feedback gathered to date.

Date: February 25, 2025

Time: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Location: In-person in the Council Chambers (1012 Dwight Beach Road, Dwight) or via Zoom

Providing Comments or Questions

To provide comments or questions, residents can email April Best-Sararas, Director of Planning Services, at abest-sararas@lakeofbays.on.ca or call 705-635-2272 ext.1252.

There will be many more opportunities for the community to share feedback on the Township’s new Official Plan. For more information about the project, its status and upcoming public engagement opportunities, visit lakeofbays.on.ca/OfficialPlan.