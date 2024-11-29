Hospital Foundation Impacted By Postal Strike

The South Muskoka Hospital Foundation is facing a unique challenge as the ongoing Canada Post strike impacts their important end-of-year giving campaign.

The Foundation raises an average of $2-$3 million for critical equipment and pat

ient care every year, with the majority of that giving taking place around the holidays.

“The end of year is when we see a significant portion of our donations come in. It’s when many people reflect on their year and decide to support the causes that matter to them,” said Foundation Executive Director Leah Walker. “We’re concerned the postal disruption could lead to a decrease in much-needed funds that directly impact the quality of care we can provide to our patients.”

Fortunately, there are still many options for donors to show their support and make a gift to the South Muskoka Hospital, including online, in person, or over the phone.

“We’re grateful for the continued support of our community,” says Foundation Board Chair Dan Brooks, “Every gift, no matter the size, makes a real difference in the lives of our patients and their families.”

Ways to Donate:

Online: www.healthmuskoka.ca/donate

Phone: (705) 645-4404 ext. 3193

In Person: SMHF Office, South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, 75 Ann Street, Bracebridge