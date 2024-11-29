OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 12 In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one female for impaired driving related offences following a tip from the public.

On November 29, 2024, at 1:00 a.m., officers were advised by a passerby of a female operating a motor vehicle in the area of Highway 12 and Murphy Road in the City of Orillia who appeared to be under the influence. Officers attended the area, located the vehicle and the female driver. Upon speaking with the driver, officers determined the female to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

As a result of this investigation, Jessica Buttigieg 30-year-old, of the City of Orillia, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in January 2025. Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and vehicle was impounded for a period of 7 days.

If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. Whether you are impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired and driving under the influence of either is a criminal offence. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.