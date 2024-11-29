Parry Sound Resident Charged With Impaired Driving In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver with impaired driving after responding to a concern from another motorist.

On November 28, 2024 at 4:40 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public about a possibly impaired driver on Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes Township, travelling toward Gravenhurst. Officers located the vehicle on James Street in Gravenhurst and conducted a traffic stop. As a result of their investigation, police have charged 30-year-old Aysha Tryon of Parry Sound with Impaired Operation and Over 80..

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 17, 2024 to answer to her charges.

Members of the public are important partners in keeping Muskoka’s roads safe, if you suspect that someone is operating a vehicle while impaired, please call 9-1-1 from your hands-free device.