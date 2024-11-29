Hospital To Home Program In Muskoka Here to Stay

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) and Closing the Gap Healthcare, in collaboration with the Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team, are thrilled to announce the continuation of the Hospital to Home program thanks to an investment in base funding from Ontario Health.

Launched on February 1, 2023, this innovative initiative has supported more than 150 patients in their safe transition from hospital to home. With base funding committed by Ontario Health, the program will continue to make a remarkable impact on the community, allowing enrollment of approximately 150 patients every year.

Over the past year, the Hospital to Home program has continued to deliver exceptional results, including 100% patient satisfaction, with 86% of participants reporting an improved quality of life. This collaborative effort ensures patients receive the support they need during the critical first weeks after hospital discharge, helping them feel safe and confident as they adjust to life at home.

“When the transition to living at home can be daunting, the Hospital to Home program supports patients, families, and caregivers in achieving their goals and ensuring success and safety at home,” says MAHC President & CEO Cheryl Harrison. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the positive outcomes, not only in patient satisfaction but also in the broader healthcare system. The program has contributed to a 43% reduction in Alternate Level of Care patients, fewer Emergency Department visits, and lower readmissions among program participants.”

The Hospital to Home program offers tailored care pathways, including short-term 60-day or longer 90-day options, to meet each patient’s unique needs. A dedicated team of care providers — nurses, personal support workers, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, speech-language pathologists, social workers, and dietitians — delivers personalized care plans that address their goals and concerns. Seamless communication with primary care providers ensures continuity of care.

In addition to improving patient outcomes, the program has significantly reduced hospital capacity challenges while enhancing the overall patient experience.

“The Hospital to Home program highlights the power of strong partnerships and a unified commitment to delivering patient-centered care,” says Yiannis Soumalias, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Performance at Closing the Gap. “We are grateful for Ontario Health’s base funding announcement as it will enable us to continuously enhance the program while empowering patients with the tools, support, and confidence they need to transition successfully from hospital to home, fostering improved outcomes and quality of life.”

This program is generously supported by Ontario Health through its Alternate Level of Care Strategy Initiatives and exemplifies the strength of partnerships between MAHC, Closing the Gap Healthcare, and the Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team.

As the program enters its third year, MAHC and its partners look forward to building on this momentum, continuing to provide exceptional care, supporting even more patients in their journey home.