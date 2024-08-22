Traffic Stop On Hwy 400 In Carling Township Leads To $200,000 Worth Of Drugs, Several Charges Laid

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three people with weapons and drug related offences after a traffic stop on Highway 400 in Carling Township.

On August 21, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m. officers stopped the vehicle for a sobriety check and observed cannabis readily available. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating a firearm, high-capacity magazine, over $500 of Canadian currency and suspected Fentanyl with an estimated street value of approximately $200,000.

Terrence Fray,21-years-old from North York was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

• Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

• Possession of a schedule I substance – Opioid

• Passenger – fail to properly wear seat belt

• Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order – two counts

• Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

• Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

• Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

Yugam Raheja, 26-years-old from Timmins was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

• Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

• Possession of a schedule I substance – Opioid

• Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

• Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

• Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime

Harcharan Singh, 26-years-old from Timmins was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

• Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

• Possession of a schedule I substance – Opioid

• Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

• Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

• Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis in open baggage

The accused persons were held for bail before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 21, 2024.