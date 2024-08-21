OSPCA And OMAH Partner For A Joint Fundraising Event

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) and the Orillia Animal Centre of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society (OSPCA) have partnered to share a unique event for the furry members of the community.

Inspired by OMAH’s current exhibition, Pawtraits, the events will highlight the exhibition and will allow community members to attend the exhibit with their pets to see the artefacts on display and have their pawtrait (portrait) taken with a themed backdrop (if you choose) and instant camera.

Event dates are Saturday, August 24, between 7 and 9pm (to be included with additional Starry Night activities), Saturday, August 31 between 1 and 4pm (part of the Downtown Pirate Party hosted by the Orillia BIA) and on Saturday, September 21 from 1-4pm.

Bring your pet and family members to have your group pawtrait taken, receive treats, and visit the exhibitions. OMAH is extremely grateful for Ren’s Pets who will be providing treats for the pawsome models!

Each portrait photoshoot is $30 per pet and proceeds will be divided between the OSPCA and OMAH.

What a purrrfect opportunity to have your pets join in on inclusive culture activity right in their community.

Pawtraits

In the Lounge Gallery until September 21, 2024

Documented through photographs and objects from OMAH’s permanent collection, discover the bond between Orillians and their pets in the 19th and early 20th century. Learn about the early days of pet keeping, from antiquity to the modern era, and how our furry friends have shaped our lives over the centuries. This exhibition provides a great opportunity to see items from the collection that haven’t been on public view since 2000.

OMAH is also collecting much needed items for the OSPCA’s furry clients. They are currently in need of:

Cat and dog toys

Blankets and towels (new or gently used) ** we cannot use pillow, or pillow cases

Martingale Collars

Brooms

Dustpans

Paper Towel

Kitten canned food

Clay kitty litter (non clumping)

Donations will be accepted throughout the run of the exhibition.

OMAH is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm.