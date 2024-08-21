Public Notice: What Should I Know Before Altering My Property’s Shoreline?

The Planning Department at the Township of Lake of Bays is pleased to announce the creation of a user-friendly brochure designed to help residents and property owners better understand the recently implemented Township-wide Community Planning Permit By-law.

Earlier this year, Council approved and put into effect the Community Planning Permit System (CPPS) with By-law 2021-111. This new by-law focuses on sustainable development, protecting natural resources and is designed to make the planning application process quicker and simpler. Previously, applicants had to apply separately for zoning changes, site plans, and minor variances, but now these are all combined into one streamlined process under the new system.

The brochure serves as an informative guide for waterfront property owners in the Township of Lake of Bays, helping them understand some of the regulations and environmental considerations when planning projects on their properties. It covers how these regulations protect natural shorelines by limiting how much vegetation can be removed and where buildings can be placed. If you want to build or make changes on your waterfront property, a permit is needed, and there are specific rules about keeping most of the shoreline natural.

For those interested in learning more, the new brochure is available at the municipal office, located at 1012 Dwight Beach Road in Dwight. Alternatively, you can view the CPPS Brochure on their website. To read the full by-law or obtain further details about zoning in Lake of Bays, visit lakeofbays.on.ca/zoning.