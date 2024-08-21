Elmvale’s Dayna Reid Debuts At Boots And Hearts

Local country music artist Dayna Reid made her debut appearance at Boots and Hearts Music Festival on August 11.

Recognized for her powerhouse vocals, one-of-a-kind lyrics, and a tenacious attitude, Reid was one of 14 Canadian artists featured in this year’s lineup.

“Being able to perform at Boots and Hearts was a full circle moment for me,” said Reid. “I’m a local girl, and I’ve been going to the festival for years to watch all the amazing artists. I used to dream about being up on that stage and singing my songs one day, so it was definitely a ‘pinch me’ moment when I finally got the opportunity to do so. It was pretty surreal to go from staying in the camping section a few years ago to being behind the scenes and up on that stage.”

Reid, a native of Elmvale, Ontario, performed her singles This House, Love Nowadays, and Still Believe in Love, as well as her Top 40 radio single She’s Me, on The Front Porch Stage

“I always say that [Elmvale] is a small town with a big heart,” said Reid. “It’s the kind of town where basically everyone knows each other, and I’m really lucky for all the support it has given me.”

She’s Me, from her debut EP, put Reid on the map and earned her the titles of iHeartRadio’s Future Star and Stingray Radio’s Trending Track. She was also selected for the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition this year, and has opened tours for major artists including Tim Hicks and the Hunter Brothers.

Reid is currently working on her new album, which will be released within the year. She will also be performing at Lucknow’s Music In The Fields on August 23.

“2024 has been an amazing year,” said Reid. “And there’s still so many good things to come!”