New Director Of Development Services And Environmental Sustainability For Muskoka Lakes

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is pleased to announce that Jennifer Huff, will be taking on the role of Director of Development Services and Environmental Sustainability effective September 16, 2024.

Jennifer holds a Master of Science in Planning from the University of Guelph and a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Western Ontario. She has worked in progressive planning and leadership roles for almost 20 years, most recently at the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc as the Director of Building, By-Law and Planning.

“Given Jennifer’s extensive experience with land use planning, building regulations, by-law enforcement and track record of effective leadership, we are confident that her vision and expertise will positively contribute to the continued improvement of our community” said David Pink, Chief Administrative Officer. “Township staff look forward to working with Jennifer in this important leadership role.”

In her new position, Jennifer will work closely with other members of the Strategic Leadership Team while she oversees Building, Planning, By-law and Economic Development functions.

“I am really looking forward to working with not only the team in Muskoka Lakes, but the community as a whole,” stated Huff “We are very excited to explore all that Muskoka Lakes has to offer, and to build a life in one of the most beautiful places in the country.”

The Township of Muskoka Lakes looks forward to welcoming Jennifer to the team!