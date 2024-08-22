Human Remains Found In Parry Sound Are Those Of Missing Real Estate Agent From Markham

Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide Unit, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), have confirmed that human remains located in the Town of Parry Sound on Monday, August 12, 2024, are those of missing Markham woman Yuk-Ying Anita MUI.

On Friday, August 9, 2024, MUI, 56, was reported missing by family after they had not heard from her since 11 a.m. Her white 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 sport utility vehicle was located in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue, in the City of Toronto.

On August 12, OPP officers reported that burned human remains were located in the area of Avro Arrow Road and Highway 400, in McDougall Township.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has positively identified the deceased as MUI.

Through investigation, it was learned that suspects were in possession of property belonging to MUI. As a result, three youths have been charged. See attached charge list.

Investigators believe this is a targeted incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest, a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cargo van. Investigators believe MUI was transported in a vehicle similar to this and are asking anyone who may have seen this van or have dashcam or CCTV video in the area of 3821 Vandorf Sideroad, in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, or in Parry Sound between August 9 and August 12, to please contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.