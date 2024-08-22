Inaugural Rock The Pickle Tournament Comes To Muskoka August 24

The inaugural Rock the Pickle tournament is coming to Lake Rosseau and Lake Joe on August 24, combining pickleball and philanthropy in support of Melanoma Canada.

The event includes a day of pickleball followed by a gala with auctions, awards and a performance by Canadian rock artist Suzie McNeil. The games will be held at Cleveland’s House and a handful of cottages. Players can sign up in teams of two or four and fundraise to support research on melanoma, one of the few cancers on the rise, as well as other skin cancers. Actors Emily Hampshire, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Billy Baldwin will join SportsCentre anchor Lindsay Hamilton as the tournament’s celebrity participants.

“We’re going to be hanging out in Muskoka, a full-day tournament of pickleball followed by the pickleball gala, and the best part is that it supports a cause near and dear to my heart: Melanoma Canada,” Hamilton said in a promo video. “The goal is to end all deaths caused by melanoma, and we’re going to have a fun day in support of a great cause.”

She urges people to sign up and get their game faces on. She spent the summer hosting the Olympics, so while the tournament is open to all skill levels, she’s ready to bring her A-game.

“I will be channeling that Olympic energy for Rock the Pickle in Muskoka,” she said.

Actor Billy Baldwin said that while the pools and palm trees of Beverly Hills are great, it’s even better to visit Muskoka for Rock the Pickle. He’s familiar with the area after years of attending the Boat Rally for Kids and Cancer.

“If you’re looking for something fun and exciting to do this summer, I suggest you get off your butts and join me for the inaugural Rock the Pickle tournament to help smash out skin cancer in Canada,” Baldwin said in a video. “Rock the Pickle is going to be August 24th, and we will be playing at five spectacular cottages on Lake Joe and Rosseau.”

He said Muskoka is one of the most beautiful places in the world, so he’s glad to come back for an amazing cause. He can’t wait to see the tournament participants this weekend and hopes to raise a lot of money for the cause.

“Register today and help Melanoma Canada make a difference in the lives of those who are battling skin cancer,” he said. “And hey, if you sign up for a team, maybe we’ll play, maybe we’ll have a couple of cold ones, or maybe both.”

To register for the tournament or make a donation, visit the event website.