Calling All Volunteers For The 10th Cobble Beach Concours ’Elegance

The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance invites you to join the action and get involved by volunteering at this prestigious automotive event.

Taking place between September 13 to 15, 2024, the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance is looking for energetic and enthusiastic volunteers to help with an assortment of different jobs during the week leading up to the event and over the event weekend. As part of our volunteer team, you will receive several benefits including 1 (one) General Admission ticket for Sunday, September 15th, a Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance limited edition golf polo t-shirt and 1 (one) meal voucher, valid for Sunday, September 15th. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to see the rare and elegant automobiles and motorcycles while being an important part of this extraordinary community event which supports both the Brightshorses Health System Owen Sound Foundation and the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation.

“Volunteering at the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance is a great opportunity to get involved in a world-class event happening right in our backyard,” said Rob McLeese, Founder and Show Chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Volunteers are required to commit to a minimum 4-hour shift, depending on the position and the given day. There is a range of jobs available, including parking assistant, registration, class host, people’s choice awards and food and beverage assignments, just to name a few. A volunteer orientation meeting will be held on Monday, September 2nd at the Cobble Beach Golf Resort and attendance is strongly advised. To register to become a volunteer please visit www.cobblebeachconcours.com/volunteers.

Being an automotive enthusiast, however, is not a prerequisite to enjoy this event. If you are looking for hands-onknowledge of golf course operations, spend 4-6 hours with us and see what goes on, on the property. Are you a high school student in need of volunteer hours for the ’24/’25 school year? Looking for a career in events? Come and spend some time with us to see how a large-scale event operates from the inside out.

Proceeds from the Concours d’Elegance will benefit two hospitals, the Sunnybrook Foundation and the Brightshores Health Systems Fund raised will help build the new home of Sunnybrook’s Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre, the only facility in Canada where treatment of the three most common brain disorders — dementia, stroke, and mood and anxiety disorders – takes place, while the Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Foundation will use the generated funds to support the purchase of a new MRI machine.