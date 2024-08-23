$1 Turns Into $100k: Algonquin Highlands Resident Celebrating $100k Encore Win

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Lisa Rowden of Algonquin Highlands. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the July 31, 2024 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There are two ENCORE draws every day.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.

