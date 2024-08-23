Orillia OPP Find Drugs, Weapons, A Firearm And Canadian Currency

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed several search warrants in Simcoe County, seizing a quantity of drugs, weapons, including a firearm and Canadian currency.
In June 2024, the Orillia Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) commenced an investigation into a group drug traffickers who were operating throughout Simcoe County. Orillia CSCU, with the assistance of the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Vancouver Police Department were able to obtain judicial authorization on several different types of warrants and production orders which lead to the identity of the involved traffickers.
With this valuable information, combined with other police investigative techniques, Orillia CSCU obtained search warrants for different locations within Simcoe County.
On August 21, 2024, Orillia CSCU executed numerous search warrants and recovered:
- A loaded Glock 43 9 mm handgun
- 214 grams of Fentanyl
- 218 grams of Cocaine
- 58 grams of Heroin
- $12 000 Canadian Currency
- Several prohibited knives
- Stolen Police bullet proof vest
- 7 cellular devices
- Swastika/nazi paraphernalia
As a result of this investigation, 5 people have been charged.
Arkadius Lesiczka, 30-year-old, of the City of Barrie has been charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Heroin
- Trafficking Cocaine x 2
- Trafficking Fentanyl x 2
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of stolen property
- Participation in a Criminal Organization
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Tampering with the serial number of firearm
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
Nathan Venema, 33-year-old, of Surrey British Colombia, has been charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Heroin
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Participation in a Criminal Organization
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Tampering with the serial number of firearm
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
Ian Kelly, 31-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with:
- Possession of the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Heroin
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Participation in a Criminal Organization
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Tampering with the serial number of firearm
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
Mia Sanchez, 21-year-old of Surrey British Colombia, has been charged with:
- Possession of the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Heroin
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
The accused was held for a bail hearing.