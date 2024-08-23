Orillia OPP Find Drugs, Weapons, A Firearm And Canadian Currency

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed several search warrants in Simcoe County, seizing a quantity of drugs, weapons, including a firearm and Canadian currency.

In June 2024, the Orillia Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) commenced an investigation into a group drug traffickers who were operating throughout Simcoe County. Orillia CSCU, with the assistance of the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Vancouver Police Department were able to obtain judicial authorization on several different types of warrants and production orders which lead to the identity of the involved traffickers.

With this valuable information, combined with other police investigative techniques, Orillia CSCU obtained search warrants for different locations within Simcoe County.

On August 21, 2024, Orillia CSCU executed numerous search warrants and recovered:

A loaded Glock 43 9 mm handgun

214 grams of Fentanyl

218 grams of Cocaine

58 grams of Heroin

$12 000 Canadian Currency

Several prohibited knives

Stolen Police bullet proof vest

7 cellular devices

Swastika/nazi paraphernalia

As a result of this investigation, 5 people have been charged.

Arkadius Lesiczka, 30-year-old, of the City of Barrie has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Heroin

Trafficking Cocaine x 2

Trafficking Fentanyl x 2

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of stolen property

Participation in a Criminal Organization

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Tampering with the serial number of firearm

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Nathan Venema, 33-year-old, of Surrey British Colombia, has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Heroin

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Participation in a Criminal Organization

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Tampering with the serial number of firearm

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Ian Kelly, 31-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

Possession of the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Heroin

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Participation in a Criminal Organization

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Tampering with the serial number of firearm

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Mia Sanchez, 21-year-old of Surrey British Colombia, has been charged with:

Possession of the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Heroin

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

The accused was held for a bail hearing.