Town Of Huntsville Provides Construction Program Updates

As we near the end of summer, many projects outlined in the Town’s 2024 Capital Construction Program have been completed and roads are being re-opened. Please see the below project updates:

Minerva Street Reconstruction (Centre Street to West Street) – Re-opened on August 21, 2024 – Reconstruction works are nearing completion, including storm sewers, sidewalks, and road resurfacing. *Please note that, now that Minerva has been re-opened following construction, the temporary Transit Stop location has been moved back to its original location in front of the Huntsville Public Library.

Silver Street (West Road to Thunder Bridge Road) – Completed – Road work included new asphalt road surface along with ditching.

East Elliot Street (Yonge Street to Wilmott Street) – Re-Opened as of August 21, 2024 – Road work is completed, including new asphalt road surface, catch basins, storm pipes and ditching.

Kitchen Road South (Main Street West to Cairns Crescent) – Completed – Road work included road base patching and new asphalt surface.

Dara Howell Way Streetlight Replacement – Completed – Work included removal and replacement of existing streetlights.

High Float and Gravel Work on area roads has been completed.

Slurry Seal Work on area roads is expected to start at the end of August.

For full details on the 2024 Capital Project Program and timing of construction, please visit huntsville.ca/Roads.