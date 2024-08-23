Gravenhurst Resident Guilty Of Illegal Hunting Practices, $6500 In Fines

The Ontario government is safeguarding black bear populations by ensuring people do not possess prohibited parts.

Hoa Phan of Gravenhurst pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing three black bear gall bladders and was fined $6,500.

The court heard that Phan became the subject of an investigation after conservation officers contacted him near the town of Gravenhurst in possession of what appeared to be three black bear gall bladders. Forensic analysis confirmed all three gall bladders originated from black bears. The Intelligence and Investigations Services unit, a veterinary pathologist with the University of Guelph and the DNA Profiling and Forensic Center at Trent University assisted in the case.

Under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act it is illegal for a person to possess a black bear gall bladder that has been removed from the bear’s carcass.

Justice of the Peace Margot Ballagh heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge, on May 30, 2024.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.