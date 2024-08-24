Neighbourhood Comes Together With $100K For MRI At Georgian Bay General Hospital

On July 27, 2024, John & Margaret Leonardo hosted a second annual BBQ for their Cedar Ridge community. Following a very successful fundraiser in 2023, this year’s event had a greater focus on fundraising for the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation to help bring a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine to the local hospital. Thanks to the amazing support from their neighbours, this year’s collective total was $110,704.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude and joy with the success of this year’s BBQ,” said John. “It’s all thanks to the incredible generosity of our neighbours and friends. Together, we are significantly enhancing our hospital’s ability to provide top-notch care and advanced medical diagnostics to our community. We would like to challenge other communities to join us in coming together in support of this important cause.”

The entire Cedar Ridge community truly came together to support the GBGH Foundation. Generous donations came in from individuals, families and local businesses, along with $24,000 from successful auctions. Many happily volunteered their time and talents, from auctioneering to grilling, at what is definitely becoming the annual summer event!

“It is so powerful when a community comes together to take action for our hospital,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “Not only is the Cedar Ridge BBQ spreading the word about the MRI project at GBGH, but they are getting behind it as well. Imagine the collective impact on our hospital if other neighbourhoods rallied together to have a fun, social event and invest in local healthcare at the same time.”

An MRI at GBGH will enhance overall patient experience and reduce wait times, improving health outcomes for individuals across the area GBGH serves. Construction on the 2,000 square foot addition to house the MRI began in June 2024, and is expected to be completed early in 2025.

“Support from our community has a tangible impact on our hospital’s services and is helping to bring MRI services closer to home in the very near future,” shares Matthew Lawson, president & CEO, GBGH. “The funds raised through the Foundation are not only purchasing the equipment, but also funding the necessary construction to accommodate the MRI within our existing Diagnostic Imaging department.”

The Foundation has a goal to raise $4-million by the end of this year, and as of today, $1.92-Million has been raised. Those wanting to learn more can visit: https://gbghf.ca/current-needs/mri/