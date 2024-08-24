NHL Pros Help Open The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre In Style

On Friday, the Town of Bracebridge celebrated the opening of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, a state-of-the-art, multi-generational social hub that consolidates community activities and services under one roof. The facility is home to the Muskoka Lumber Arena, Coulson Family Bracebridge Library, Proline Rentals Fieldhouse, and more with the option for future expansion, supporting Bracebridge for generations to come.

To celebrate this important occasion, three hundred community members had the opportunity to watch a NHL training session, and youth had the chance to get autographs afterwards. Thanks to John Tavares, Erik Gudbranson, Sam Gagner, Nate Bastian and all of the practice participants for making the first day at the arena extra special.

This event was made possible thanks to the partnership with Muskoka Hockey. Founded by Sam Gagner in 2020, Muskoka Hockey’s vision is to grow hockey within the Muskoka region and to become the region’s premier on-ice training program.

Until September 8, explore the facility with a variety of free activities for all ages and abilities in the Muskoka Lumber Arena and Proline Rentals Fieldhouse, including public skating, a youth social night, sports, community events and more.

To search and register for drop-in programs, visit bracebridge.ca/programs.

While the facility is now open to the public, there are still parts of the building that remain closed due to ongoing construction and move-in activities, including the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library. Please follow all on-site signage and register for updates at engagebracebridge.ca/MLCC.

“I am so proud to be celebrating the opening of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre and invite all community members to come experience this amazing space. Thank you to Sam Gagner and Muskoka Hockey for making today extra special by giving our young hockey fans the opportunity to watch you perform and meet their favourite players. We look forward to hosting you here again soon!”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge