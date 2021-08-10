Traffic Stop Leads To Impaired And Drug Offences In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP have arrested and charged a 40 year old male driver with impaired, weapons and a drug related offences. The OPP have also arrested and charged the 31 year old female male passenger with a drug related offence. Both have been charged as a result of a traffic stop.

On August 08, 2021 at approximately 3:55 p.m., a member of the Huntsville OPP observed a car being driven in a concerning manner on Muskoka Road 3 North, Huntsville. The officer conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver of the car showing signs of impairment and open alcohol was in plain view in the car. The driver was arrested and the subsequent investigation resulted in police locating the following. A total of 1.07 g of suspected Cocaine, .022 g of suspected Crack Cocaine 3.16 g of suspected Psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms), 2.11 g of cannabis and a Machete were seized by police.

As a result, Peter Everett, age 40, of Burks Falls, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance

Possession of a schedule II substance

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Drive motor vehicle with open liquor

The passenger of the car, Randi Boland, age 31, of Burks Falls, has also been charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear on September 15, 2021 in Huntsville Court.