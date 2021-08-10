Miller Applauds $1.2 Billion Investment In High-Speed Internet

Ontario and the Federal government are investing over $1.2 billion in high-speed internet through the province’s Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program and the federal Universal Broadband Fund (UBF). This investment will bring high speed internet to 280,000 homes and businesses across Ontario. This investment is part of a joint federal-provincial agreement through which the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario have partnered to support large-scale connectivity projects across all corners of the province.

“Our government is taking another step forward in its bold plan to bring high-speed internet to every community in the province by the end of 2025. Our latest investment to make high-speed internet accessible to more homes and businesses will make a positive difference in the lives of countless families and individuals in eastern Ontario. By working together with our federal partners, we’ve achieved another important milestone in building a stronger, more connected, Ontario,” said The Honourable Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure.

This announcement is in addition to the province’s $14.7 million ICON investment announced last week, which will fund projects in both the Township of Muskoka Lakes and of Georgian Bay Township.

These announcements are part of Ontario’s commitment of nearly $4 billion to connect every Ontarian with high-speed internet by the end of 2025. This represents the largest single investment in high-speed internet in Canadian history.

Parry Sound – Muskoka has a number of approved projects including parts of the Township of Muskoka Lakes, Georgian Bay Township, the Town of Gravenhurst, the Town of Bracebridge, Perry Township, the Town of Kearney, Carling Township, the Town of Parry Sound, McDougall Township, the Township of McKellar, Seguin Township and the Municipality of Whitestone. More details about these projects will be shared in the coming days.

“Access to reliable high-speed internet is essential in our digital world. Our government recognizes the disadvantages for unserved and underserved communities and is committed to making sure all Ontarians can access digital services no matter where they live,” said MPP Miller. “I am very pleased to see a number of approved projects in our region. This will allow Parry Sound – Muskoka residents to access more economic, education and personal opportunities without having to travel.”