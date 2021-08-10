Human Remains Identified After Sparrow Lake Canoe Incident

On August 1, 2021 Bracebridge OPP, with the assistance of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), OPP Snowmobile, ATV, Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) and OPP Aviation Services located a body while searching for a missing person on Sparrow Lake in the Town of Gravenhurst.

On August 10, 2021 the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario confirmed that the identity of the remains were those of 56-year-old Ian Walker.

Walker was reported missing from his cottage on Sparrow Lake by members of his family on July 29, 2021 which prompted an extensive search of the area by OPP units and members of the public. The OPP investigation into the incident has been concluded and no foul play is suspected.

The OPP would like to thank the members of the public who assisted throughout this investigation.