Huntsville OPP Report Several Charges After Two Traffic Stops

Huntsville OPP say they conducted two traffic stops with each resulting in numerous charges.

On August06, 2021 just before 4 p.m., a an officer spotted a car being driven in excess the speed limit on highway 11 southbound in the area of Gryffin Lodge Road. The officer conducted a traffic stop and noted the smell of cannabis coming from the car and cannabis visible in the car. The subsequent investigation resulted in police locating and seizing the he following:

– 83.2 g of suspected cannabis.

– 0.8 g of suspected cocaine.

30-year-old Jesse Lampman-Jeater of Dundas, Ontario, has been arrested and charged with:

– Possession of a schedule 1 substance

– Possession for the purpose of distributing

– Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

– Speeding

– Fail to surrender licence

The passenger of the car, Gylaine Mah, age 29, of Dundas, Ontario has also been arrested and charged with:

– Possession of a schedule 1 substance

– Possession for the purpose of distributing

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear on September 15, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.

On August 7, 2021 at 9:42 a.m. Huntsville OPP conducted a traffic stop for a sobriety check. The officer noted the smell of cannabis coming from the car while speaking to the driver. The initial investigation revealed the driver Devaun Deluca was driving while under suspension and wanted on an arrest warrant. The accused was arrested and the subsequent investigation resulted in police locating and seizing the following:

– 14.81 g of suspected fentanyl.

– 56.08 g of suspected cocaine.

– 41.97 g of suspected crack cocaine.

– 5.43 g of suspected cannabis.

– Knife

Devaun Delucia, age 23, of Mississauga, Ontario has been charged with:

– Three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

– Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

– Driving while under suspension

The accused was held for a bail hearing on August 08, 2021 and is scheduled to next appear before the courts on September 15, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.

The passenger of the car, Jayden Cann, age 19, of Barrie, Ontario has been charged with:

– Three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on September 15, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.