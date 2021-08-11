Hot And Humid Conditions Expected Today And Thursday

Humidex values reaching 40 are expected for the next 2 days.

Heat warning continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Daytime temperatures will reach the high twenties to low thirties today and Thursday. These high temperatures will combine with high humidity to result in humidex values near 40 each day. High temperatures Friday may also reach the upper twenties with humidex values again approaching 40 before cooler and less humid air arrives.

Warm temperatures above 20 degrees each night will provide little relief from the heat.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.