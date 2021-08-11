MAHC Introduces Orthopedic-Related Surgery

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to announce the introduction of some orthopedic-related surgery at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site.

This expansion of surgical services is owing to partnerships formed with five orthopedic surgeons who have been credentialed to provide orthopedic services in MAHC’s operating rooms, including arthroscopy procedures, minor fractures, hardware removals, and other minor orthopedic procedures. The additional program would not be possible without a significant capital equipment investment by the Huntsville Hospital Foundation for the orthopedic equipment.

“After months of planning, we are excited to increase specialization within Muskoka’s surgical program,” says Chief of Staff Dr. Khaled Abdel-Razek. “Providing our communities with access to some elective and urgent orthopedic care closer to home reduces out-of-region travel for patients and also ensures an efficient use of our Operating Rooms. On their surgical days, these orthopedic surgeons are also available for in-house Emergency Dept. consults.”

Dr. Robert Litchfield is a shoulder and knee surgeon at the Fowler Kennedy Sport Medicine Clinic at Western University in London with generations of family roots in Huntsville. Dr. Litchfield served on the medical team for the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and was able to witness Huntsville’s own Dara Howell win her gold medal.

Drs. Brent Mollon, Raaj Vora, Jerry Xing and Mark Miller from Simcoe-Muskoka Orthopaedics are active credentialed staff at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and will also support orthopedic-related surgery in Muskoka.

Dr. Brent Mollon completed medical school at the University of Western Ontario in London and residency at the University of Toronto. His fellowship training in shoulder, elbow and sports medicine was at the Hospital for Joint Diseases, New York University in New York City, as well as sports medicine at the University of Toronto. He is a candidate member of the American Society of Shoulder and Elbow surgeons and an active member of the Canadian Orthopaedic Association. In addition to clinical work, Dr. Mollon continues to participate in research projects and publish articles in peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Raaj Vora attended McMaster Medical School followed by a five-year residency at the University of Toronto Orthopaedic Surgery Residency and specializes in hip and knee reconstruction and trauma. He completed a fellowship in sports medicine and trauma at St. Michael’s Hospital followed by a fellowship in adult hip and knee reconstruction at UHN’s Toronto Western Hospital. Dr. Vora loves his Muskoka cottage and is excited to join the MAHC team.

Dr. Jerry Xing obtained his medical degree from the University of Alberta in 2010, and completed orthopedic training in 2015 at the University of Toronto. He went on to complete two foot and ankle subspecialty fellowships at North Sydney in Australia as well as the University of Toronto. Since 2017 he has been working as part of the Simcoe-Muskoka orthopedic group in Orillia specializing in trauma, foot and ankle.

Dr. Mark Miller completed both medical school and residency training at the University of Toronto before completing one year of fellowship training in orthopedic trauma surgery at the University of British Columbia, and one year of fellowship training in lower extremity reconstruction at Dalhousie University. In 2018, he started full-time practice at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital focused on lower extremity reconstruction (primary/revision arthroplasty) and adult and pediatric orthopedic trauma. Dr. Miller is originally from Parry Sound and is thrilled to be able to practice and care for patients so close to home.

Natalie Bubela, President & CEO, praises the exceptional teamwork and support that has culminated in this additional surgical service.

“Launching another surgical specialty is the result of the enthusiasm of our Surgical Services leadership, the keenness of our OR teams, including medical device reprocessing and anesthesia, as well as support from Radiology,” says Bubela. “Expanding our surgical offering supports an expanded skill set and will help to decrease surgical wait time in the broader North Simcoe Muskoka region.”

Katherine Craine, Executive Director of Huntsville Hospital Foundation, adds the Foundation was pleased to support the expansion of surgical services by raising funds for the required equipment.

”As we enter into our Focus on Imaging campaign for diagnostic needs, the timing couldn’t be better,” says Craine. “All health care teams require up-to-date equipment to diagnose and treat our patients.”