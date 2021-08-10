OPP Marine Unit Weekend Patrol Report

During August 5-8, 2021 uniform officers assigned to the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment Marine Unit of the OPP reported the following results for their weekend patrols.

The marine unit checked 32 vessels and operators for signs of impairment and ensuring proper safety equipment was on board during their 40 hours of patrol. 21 operators were educated on a variety of minor violations under the Canada Shipping Act (CSA) and also responded to five water based calls for service.

ENFORCEMENT

Two operators were charged for failing to provide the proper documentation for their vessel and/or their Pleasure Craft Operator Card (PCOC).

One operator was charged in regards to a speeding violation.

Two operators were ticketed for failing to have sufficient lifejackets aboard for all passengers.

Two other operators were charged for CSA violations

A two vessel property damage only collision investigation on Penetang Bay during the afternoon of Saturday August 7, 2021 resulted in a CSA charge.

Reminder

Wearing your Lifejacket while on the water will definitely increase your chances of survival if you should go overboard, just ask these young mariners who “I Got Caught Wearing My Lifejacket!” (see submitted photograph)

If you see a possible impaired operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a summer time tragedy.