Traffic Stop In Orillia Leads To Drug Charges

The Orillia OPP have arrested two individuals following a traffic stop in the City of Orillia.

On July 14, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation in the city of Orillia. The driver was arrested for Drive motor vehicle- perform stunt. Police located cannabis accessible to the driver as well as suspected cocaine in the vehicle. All occupants were arrested. Police further located a large quantity of cocaine and cannabis in the vehicle.

As a result, Police have charged the following individuals:

Kohl Crawford, age 20, of Woodville, with the following:

Possession of schedule 1 Substance- Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance, for the Purposes of Trafficking- Cocaine

Possession of Proceeds of Crime- Under $5000

Possession of illicit cannabis

Distribute illicit cannabis

Drive Motor vehicle- perform stunt- excessive speed

The accused was released on an Undertaking and will appear on August 30, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, Ontario. Their vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Alexis WILLIAMS, age 20, of Severn, with the following:

Possession of schedule 1 Substance- Cocaine,

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance, for the Purposes of Trafficking- Cocaine

Possession of Proceeds of Crime- Under $5000

Possession of illicit cannabis

Distribute illicit cannabis

The accused was released on an Undertaking and will appear on August 30, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, Ontario.