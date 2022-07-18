One Person In Hospital After Swerving To Avoid Hitting A Turkey On ATV

On July 15, 2022, just before 7:30 p.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a single vehicle rollover collision involving a person on an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Highway 60 near Spectacle Lake Road, in the Township of South Algonquin.

The 59-year-old lone operator from Windsor had swerved to avoid hitting a turkey resulting in a rollover collision. The operator was transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries, and later was air-lifted by ORNGE to a secondary hospital for further assessment.

No tow was required. No charges were laid.