Casino Workers Across Ontario Poised To Strike

The coordinated bargaining tables are prioritizing wages, benefits, and pensions for Unifor members working at table games, slots, security, cashiering, food and beverage, kitchen and culinary, guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance.

The union is also seeking to increase the share of good, stable jobs by converting part-time or “casual” positions into full-time jobs.

“We value our customers and the relationships we’ve built with guests over the years,” said Corey Dalton, president of Unifor Local 1090. “Good wages and benefits translates directly into job satisfaction and that’s good for business.”

Unifor Local 1090 represents approximately 1,500 gaming workers at the Great Blue Heron Casino, Casino Woodbine, Pickering Casino Resort, Casino Ajax, Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, and Shorelines Casino Peterborough.

Unifor Local 252 represents 30 security workers at Elements Casino Mohawk.

Unifor Local 504 represents 300 workers at Elements Casino Brantford with a strike mandate, plus 275 workers at Elements Casino Mohawk (slots) and Elements Casino Flamboro with collective agreements that expire in fall 2022 and spring 2023 respectively.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation was acquired by Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) in September 2021.