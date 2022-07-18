Hot And Humid Conditions Expected Tuesday And Wednesday

Heat warning issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daytime high temperatures reaching near 31 degrees Celsius with humidex values in the upper thirties are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s overnight low near 20 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Keep your house cool. Block the sun by closing curtains or blinds.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.